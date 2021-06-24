Closure Systems International Announces 38D-KF Closure as the Newest Offering for Liquid Dairy Processors

INDIANAPOLIS– Closure Systems International (CSI) announces the newest addition to our liquid dairy portfolio, the 38mm D-KF foil-lined HDPE closure (38D-KF).

Designed with both consumer and dairy producer satisfaction in mind, CSI’s 38D-KF closure includes an accessibility-friendly half-moon style foil liner, allowing for dual tamper evidence and a reinforced seal on shelves. The 3-lead design is precision-engineered to deliver reliable performance on HDPE and PET bottles. It is commercially available for applications in non-carbonated cold- and ambient-filled beverages and liquid dairy markets.

For sustainability-minded businesses and brands, 38D-KF closures can incorporate CSI’s proprietary PolyCycle™ resin, the cap can be sourced with up to 100% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) HDPE resin.

PolyCycle PCR is sourced from recycled milk and other beverage containers, providing an opportunity for closed loop packaging and ensuring the highest quality sourcing. Both the HDPE and the PolyCycle PCR version of the 38D-KF closure are 100% recyclable, contributing to a circular economy.

A global leader in closure design, manufacturing, and high-speed application systems, CSI is committed to driving sustainable innovation and customer value for liquid beverage brands, particularly for dairy processors.

“As a member of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), CSI is observing June as National Dairy Month. We are proud to partner with North American dairy processors from coast to coast. The nutritional benefits and economic impact of the dairy industry are felt across the globe. We are honored to be a part of this important market segment, providing sustainable closure solutions for a wide range of liquid dairy and non-carbonated products Americans enjoy every day,” said Richard Burt, Vice President of Business Development at CSI.

