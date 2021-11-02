Rogue Creamery Awarded 6 Gold Medals, 2 Silver in UK Cheese Competition

Nick Morgan, Mail Tribune Deli November 2, 2021

The Southern Oregon gourmet cheese company whose Rogue River Blue earned top honors at an international competition in 2019 will add another half dozen gold medals from another international cheese competition across the pond.

Rogue Creamery was awarded six gold medals and two silver medals last week at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards in Stafford, England.

According to Rogue Creamery spokeswoman Marguerite Merritt, what stands out for the Central Point company is the wide variety of categories it won Oct. 21 — winning awards in everything from the best blue cheese outside the UK to awards for its cheese packaging.

“We really had a clean sweep,” Merritt said. “By and large our cheeses performed exceptionally well.”

