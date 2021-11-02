Organic Meadow Launches North America’s First Zero-Carbon Milk Carton

GUELPH, ON – Organic Meadow Limited Partnership (“Organic Meadow”), has partnered with global packaging leader, Elopak, to launch North America’s first, and only, carbon-neutral milk carton. Today, Organic Meadow, a Guelph-based farmer-owned co-operative, announced that it has transitioned its 2L organic milk to Elopak’s carbon-neutral paperboard milk carton, Pure-Pak® Natural Brown Board. This sustainable package is the first carbon-neutral carton of its kind in North America, after successful launches in European markets.

“As Canada’s original organic dairy, Organic Meadow’s history is rooted in sustainability,” says Nancy Korva, Senior Vice-President of Organic Meadow. “For over 30 years, we’ve been on a journey to build a more circular future, and our new, zero-carbon milk carton brings us one step closer to this goal.”

Recognizable by its distinct brown hue, this innovative and sustainable package is made from natural and unbleached FSC-certified paperboard, generates 27% fewer CO2 emissions and is 18% lighter compared to traditional milk cartons. The remaining carbon emissions are reduced to net zero through verified protection carbon offset programs resulting in a Certified CarbonNeutral® package. Through this change, Organic Meadow is supporting responsible forestry management, utilizing less material and most importantly, decreasing the use of fossil fuels that all contribute to a smaller footprint.

“From the moment we learned of a carbon neutral packaging option for milk, we were immediately committed to adopting it,” says Maurice Bianchi, Vice-President Sales & Marketing, Organic Meadow. “We’re extremely proud to be the first dairy in North America to bring this innovative new carton to Canadians and we hope that our actions will inspire others to join us on a journey toward a more sustainable future.”

Organic Meadow Zero-Carbon 2L Organic Milk Cartons are available in 5 varieties – 3.8%, 2%, 1%, Skim Milk and Lactose Free Milk – and can now be found across Ontario at major grocers and health food stores including Metro, Longo’s and Whole Foods. Learn more at www.organicmeadow.com/zerocarbon.

About Organic Meadow

Since 1989, Organic Meadow has been trusted by Canadian families to provide high-quality organic dairy foods that taste true to nature. A subsidiary of Agrifoods Cooperative International, the farmer-owned co-operative offers a full line of organic dairy products including milk, cream, yogurt, butter and cheese. All products are minimally processed, made with traditional methods, and include only purposeful ingredients, ensuring the highest quality dairy products. Organic Meadow is Canada’s original organic dairy brand, a farmer-owned co-operative, and an industry leader in Canada’s organic food movement. Visit www.organicmeadow.com and follow Organic Meadow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.