Gellert Global Group Acquires Assets of Mitsui Foods, Inc.

Elizabeth, NJ — The Gellert Global Group has purchased specific assets of Mitsui Foods, Inc., a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. Since 1953, Mitsui Foods has been importing fine grocery and specialty food products from around the world under various brands. These brands, including the EMPRESS® brand, will be integrated across the Gellert Global Group divisions, including Atalanta Corporation and Camerican International, and will add to the company’s already strong lineup of brands in retail and foodservice such as Del Destino® and Celebrity™.

“We are proud to bring the rich history of the Mitsui Foods business and the strength of the Empress brand to our portfolio,” said Tom Gellert, President of Atalanta Corporation. The Food Institute, a Gellert Family investment, advised on the deal’s transaction.

Through the acquisition of these assets, GGG will continue to source high-quality frozen fruits, specialty foods, seafood, canned fruits and vegetables from over 60 countries.

Atalanta Corporation, Camerican International and the Gellert Global Group are excited to integrate these assets and will continue to seek acquisitions in the specialty food import space and other food-related businesses.

About Gellert Global Group

The Gellert Global Group consists of many of the leading North American food importing companies and has been involved in importing food products for over 100 years. The combined revenues of the Group exceed $1 billion. The Group supplies the needs of retailers, distributors, foodservice chains, hotels, cruise lines, and food manufacturers alike. The Group is also active in restaurant operations and non-food operations as well as real estate investments in the greater metropolitan NY area. For more information, visit www.gellertglobalgroup.com.