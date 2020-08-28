Atalanta and De Medici have sofi Award Winners

DALMATIA®’S NEW ORGANIC ROSE HIP SPREAD WINS AT THE sofi AWARDS

Elizabeth, NJ— Dalmatia Organic Rose Hip Spread was awarded bronze from the Specialty Food Association’s sofi Awards in the category of Fruits Spreads, Jams, and Jellies. With more than 1,800 entries this year, this accolade signifies innovation and sky-high quality. Products are evaluated on taste, ingredient quality, and originality.

The sofi Awards is in its 47th year of celebrating culinary creativity from across America and around the world. Each year, a panel of expert judges, including chefs, culinary instructors, recipe developers, food journalists and specialty food buyers, blind taste specialty products to select the best of the best.

Dalmatia, distributed exclusively by Atalanta, crafts a line of sweet and savory jams and spreads from the eponymous Dalmatia on Croatia’s beautiful Adriatic coast. The products are all-natural, prepared by hand, and made with the highest quality fruits, herbs, and flowers to create superb flavors. Their excellence has been recognized with four sofi awards in the last 16 years.

Rose hips, the fruit of rose plants, are the star in Dalmatia’s Organic Rose Hip Spread. These super fruits are rich in Vitamin C and bursting with antioxidants. Their aromatic flavor and gentle fragrance intoxicate. This delicious spread can turn an ordinary dish into a culinary delicacy. Mix with plain yogurt, serve with cheese, spoon over vanilla ice cream, or use to make elegant jam-filled cookies.

Atalanta is part of the Gellert Global Group, which is active in restaurant operations and non-food industries such as real estate investments. Sister companies include Camerican International, Finica Food Specialties, JF Braun, and Tipico Cheese Products.

AMEDEI TUSCANY sofi GOLD WINNER

Elizabeth, NJ— The Specialty Food Association’s sofi Awards have been honoring the best in specialty food for 47 years. This year, Amedei Toscano Black 70% Gocce was the Gold winner in the category of Baking Mixes/Pastry Doughs, Flours and Grain, Baking Inclusions, Decorations and Toppings, Fats and Functional Ingredients. With more than 1,800 entries this year, this recognition is a true testament to Amedei Chocolate’s high quality. De Medici Imports is the exclusive importer of Amedei Tuscany.

The sofi Awards represent culinary creativity from across America and around the globe. Winners are selected through a blind tasting process by a panel of 60 expert judges, including chefs, culinary instructors, recipe developers, food journalists and specialty food buyers. Products are evaluated on taste, ingredient quality, and innovation—honorees are true innovators in their categories.

Amedei’s CEO, Luigi Cigliano states; “This Award gives us a great satisfaction as it confirms the appreciation for the craftsmanship & quality of Amedei’s chocolate. Further, this recognition motivates us to continue to research, experiment and innovate with the ambition to not merely to exist on the market, but to be the best.”



Amedei Chocolate is renowned all over the world for its artisanal techniques, inimitable taste and a unique style. De Medici Imports is proud to represent their premium products since 2018. Expertise, research and uniqueness are values of Amedei since 1990. The craft production facility is in the green Tuscan hills outside of Pisa. Amedei controls the whole supply chain from selecting the rarest beans through fabrication, using traditional techniques. Amedei superior creations are made with top quality raw materials, using only Italian PGI, PAT and PDO fruits paired with the chocolate blends. There are no added preservatives, artificial flavors, or soy lecithin in any product.

Maria Roemer, De Medici Business Development Manager, stated; “We are thrilled with this recognition from the panel of buyers, chefs and industry professionals who persevered during this difficult time to taste and acknowledge the hard work of Producers, like Amedei Tuscany. Our congratulations goes out to the entire Amedei Tuscany team in Italy who deserve this recognition for their commitment to making the best chocolate. Their passion for excellence at every stage in the art of making chocolate supports and honors the skills of individual craftsman in our industry.”

Amedei Toscano Black 70% Gocce has a structured aroma of tobacco, toasted malt, and cedar wood. The two kilogram (70.54 OZ) bags of drops are impressed with the Amedei logo. The drops are ideal for confectionery and for adding a touch of elegance to your desserts or coffee service. Amedei turns the rarest cocoa beans in the world into true chocolate masterpieces. For more information on Amedei, visit http://www.amedei.it.