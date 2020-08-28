Rougette Bonfire Marinated Grilling Cheeses wins sofi Award

Englewood, New Jersey – Champignon North America, Inc. the exclusive importer of Käserei Champignon Cheeses is pleased to announce that Rougette Bonfire Marinated Grilling Cheese won the sofi™ Award 2020 NEW PRODUCT in the category Cheeses with Cow’s Milk.

Rougette Bonfire Marinated Grilling Cheese was one of 148 winners selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 39 product categories. Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. All tastings are blind. This year, for the first time, sofi™ judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center following strict safety guidelines.

“This product is truly unique in the U.S specialty cheese market. The concept of Rougette Bonfire Grilling Cheeses is to enjoy specialty cheeses in a new way and we are proud to receive this award as a recognition of quality from the Specialty Food Association,” notes Svenja Heiks, Senior Marketing Manager of Champignon North America.

Marinated Grilling Cheese was introduced in 2019 to the U.S market. It is a savory and creamy semi-soft cheese pre-marinated in herbs and oil and comes in a convenient grilling pan for easy preparation and grilling. The cheese softens when warmed and can develop a crisp crust, allowing for versatile party menu applications: it can be warmed on both sides and then diced into salads, layered with grilled vegetables for one-pan main course, or it can be melted into a hot dip, perfect for a crowd.

Rougette Bonfire Grilling Cheeses will be back in stores in 2021, and are perfect discovery items for the deli and in-store grilling displays. Promotions in the coming year will be focused around Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day when shoppers are looking for outdoor entertaining ideas.

Recognizing that grilling a cheese is still a new concept, Champignon has also developed quick how-to videos which can be found on their website, as well as recipe and pairing inspirations that are perfect for vegetarians, keto-diets, and barbecue lovers alike.

“We are thrilled be honored with a sofi™ award,” Heiks adds. “It reflects Käserei Champignon’s commitment to product excellence and innovation, and we look forward to continuing to bring unique cheeses like this to U.S. customers.”

About Champignon North America, Inc.

Champignon North America is the exclusive importer of specialty cheeses produced by award-winning cheese producer Käeserei Champignon, a 100-year old family-owned company in Bavaria, Germany. Käserei Champignon is maker of award-winning specialty brands Cambozola, Champignon, Rougette, and Grand Noir.