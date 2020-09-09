St Pierre Belgian Waffle Wins Gold sofi Award in Breakfast Category

St Pierre Belgian Waffle with Butter has won the gold award in the Breakfast Food category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s 2020 sofi™ Awards, distinguishing it from nearly 2,000 entries across 39 product categories.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized among our peers within the specialty food industry,” said Paul Baker, co-founder of St Pierre Groupe. “When we launched the brand to the U.S. in 2012, we had no idea what to expect. It’s been a truly humbling and rewarding experience. And we are so proud of moments like this.”

This is the first time St Pierre has won a sofiTM Award. As the number one brioche brand and one of the fastest-growing bakery brands in the U.S.1, St Pierre has experienced positive year-over-year growth, with sales jumping more than 70% in 20192 and another 60% in 20203. The Belgian Waffle with Butter is part of a range of more than 20 products including sliced brioche bread, croissants and filled crepes.

St Pierre products are made from authentic recipes in France and Belgium, inspired by European café culture, to elevate every meal experience and make every day magnifique. St Pierre can be found in the bakery department at national and regional retailers like Target, Kroger, Meijer and Food Lion.

The Specialty Food Association’s sofiTM Awards have been honoring the best in specialty food for 48 years. A panel of expert industry judges selected the sofiTM Award winners through a blind tasting process. Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. For the complete list of the winners, visit https://www.specialtyfood.com/

To learn more about St Pierre, visit www.stpierrebakery.com.

About St Pierre

St Pierre is the No. 1 brioche brand and fastest-growing bakery brand in the U.S.1 Based in the U.K., St Pierre was introduced to the U.S. market in 2012 to bring the European bakery experience to the mainstream U.S. consumer. St Pierre is part of U.K.-based St Pierre Groupe, an international market leader in the bakery sector with a brand portfolio that also includes Baker Street and Paul Hollywood.

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading advocate for the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative new products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With over 4,000 member companies, the Association helps its members through providing information, research, educational events, and celebrating the industry through its awards programs. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com

1 Nielsen, ACN Report, February 2018 AOC

2 Nielsen, ACN Report, December 2019 AOC

3 Nielsen, ACN Report, August 2020 AOC