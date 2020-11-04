Champignon North America Launches New Product Line

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey — Champignon North America, Inc. the exclusive importer of Käserei Champignon cheeses, is pleased to announce the launch of its new product line Briette coming to stores in 2021.

Briette – Fine Cheese In A Fresh Pack – is a lactose free soft-ripened cheese that comes in three different flavors: creamy & mild, creamy & blue and creamy & buttery red.

Creamy & Blue is soft and creamy with just a hint of blue culture for a truly beginner blue experience. Creamy & Mild is smooth and has a sweet rich milk taste. Creamy & Buttery Red is named for its buttery flavor profile and distinctive reddish exterior.

Briette cheese is set apart from other prepackaged soft ripened cheeses by its individual fresh pack. “The unique fresh pack ensures the cheese is at its perfect state of creaminess throughout the entire shelf life of the product,” notes Svenja Heiks, Senior Marketing Manager of Champignon North America. “Another positive aspect of the fresh pack is the very mild bloomy rind. This is often a deal breaker for consumers who don’t like the intense taste of a Brie’s exterior. This makes Briette the perfect cheese for consumer who are interested in specialty cheeses but don’t consider themselves cheese experts,” adds Heiks. “It’s not brie–it’s Briette – perfectly sized, mild and approachable soft-ripened cheeses for everyday entertaining.”

Each 4.4 oz cheese comes in a colorful outer pack that clearly describes and visually depicts what kind of cheese is inside. The packaging helps share information with the consumer to help them navigate the cheese case and understand how to entertain with specialty cheese. The wedge cut-out on the front function as “window to freshness” and offers not only a reference to a wedge of cheese, but serves as an assurance of the quality of the cheese. The QR code on the back directly links the consumer to the recently launched website www.thisisfinecheese.com and provides more product information, details about the company, recipes, and pairing ideas – all right there from the convenience of their smartphone.

Champignon North America, Inc. officially announced the new product concept during their first ever virtual event on October 27th to retailers and distributors in the cheese industry. “In lieu of food shows this year, we decided to connect virtually with buyers and distributors and reach them where they are. We are very excited that our first virtual product launch was met with so much interest”, said Heiks.

About Champignon North America, Inc.

Champignon North America is the exclusive importer of specialty cheeses produced by award-winning cheese producer Käeserei Champignon, a 100-year old family-owned company in Bavaria, Germany. Käserei Champignon is maker of specialty brands Cambozola, Champignon, Rougette, and world champion Grand Noir.