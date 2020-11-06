Champignon North America Launches New Communication Concept

Englewood, New Jersey – Champignon North America, Inc. the exclusive importer of Käserei Champignon Cheeses is pleased to announce its new communication concept “This Is Fine Cheese.”

“This concept brings together all specialty cheeses our company imports from Bavaria, Germany and provides a new way to educate, engage, and inspire consumers and cheese professionals alike,” says Svenja Heiks, Senior Marketing Manager with Champignon North America.

“Our aim was to be able to align our communication towards both target groups – the consumer and the retailer.”

The concept will be mirrored in all communication channels like the recently launched website www.thisisfinecheese.com, the Instagram account @thisisfinecheese, and also in other digital and printed media and POS activities.

Communication tools aimed at consumers will focus on recipes and inspiration as well as general cheese facts and cheese handling tips. Under the umbrella “This Is Fine Cheese,” all brands will be represented so shoppers can connect with their favorite Champignon cheese and discover new brands and ways to entertain. “We want to help consumers get some directions when shopping the cheese case, improve their experiences with our cheeses, and reduce their risk of buying the “wrong” cheese if they are not a cheese expert”, Heiks notes.

Additionally, the newly launched website will also help consumers find Champignon cheeses in local stores. The site includes a Destini™ product locator which connects consumers with retailers nationwide that carry Champignon products.

The focus for the POS communication is rather to drive sales at store level. Where demos were once popular, Champignon has shifted to partnering with retailers for Fine Cheese Sampling Events, where cheese managers and brand ambassadors offer shoppers a take-home sample of one of Champignon’s featured fine cheeses. Champignon is supporting these events with signage to increase customer engagements. The focus items for the Fine Cheese Sampling Events this holiday season are CAMBOZOLA, CAMBOZOLA Black Label, CHAMPIGNON Mushroom and Grand Noir.

“Sampling with demos has always been a great way for shoppers to discover new cheeses and be assured they will like what they purchase,” Heiks explains. “With our Fine Cheese Sampling Events, we can continue to offer that same sense of discovery while keeping customers safe. We’re confident those shoppers will enjoy our cheeses at home and will come back to seek them out.”

A new channel which has recently been added to the Champignon communication strategy is a series of virtual events for cheese buyers and consumers. The virtual events allow the sales team to continue to connect personally with their retail customers while food shows have been postponed or cancelled. Champignon is also supporting virtual events open to the public which will focus on sharing cheese pairings and education about their Bavarian Cheeses.

About Champignon North America, Inc.

Champignon North America is the exclusive importer of specialty cheeses produced by award-winning cheese producer Käserei Champignon, a 100-year old family-owned company in Bavaria, Germany. Käserei Champignon is maker of specialty brands Cambozola, Champignon, Rougette, and world champion Grand Noir.