Champignon North America, Inc. Launches New Briette Product Line

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey – Champignon North America, Inc. the exclusive importer of Käserei Champignon cheeses, is pleased to announce the launch of its new product line Briette – Fine Cheese in a Fresh Pack.

Briette is a 4.4 oz/125 g, lactose-free, soft-ripened cheese that comes in three different flavors: Creamy & Mild, Creamy & Blue and Creamy & Buttery Red.

Creamy & Blue is soft and creamy with just a hint of blue culture for a truly beginner blue experience. Creamy & Mild is smooth and has a sweet and rich milk taste. Creamy & Buttery Red is named for its buttery flavor profile and distinctive red exterior.

Briette cheese is set apart from other prepackaged soft ripened cheeses by its individual fresh pack. The unique fresh pack ensures the cheese is at its perfect state of creaminess throughout the entire shelf life of the product. Another positive aspect of the fresh pack is the very mild bloomy rind. This is often a deal breaker for consumers who don’t like the intense taste of a Brie’s exterior. This makes Briette the perfect cheese for consumer who are interested in specialty cheeses but don’t consider themselves cheese experts.

It’s not brie–it’s Briette – perfectly sized, mild and approachable soft-ripened cheeses for everyday entertaining.

Each cheese comes in a colorful and modern outer pack that clearly describes and visually depicts what kind of cheese is inside. Information on the pack helps consumers navigate the cheese case and understand how to entertain with specialty cheese. The wedge cut-out on the front of the pack functions as “window to freshness” and offers not only a reference to a wedge of cheese but serves as an assurance of the quality. The QR code on the back directly links the consumer to the recently launched website www.thisisfinecheese.com and provides more product information, details about the company, recipes, and pairing ideas.

Champignon North America, Inc. officially announced the new product concept during a virtual event with cheese industry retailers and distributors in October 2020.

About Champignon North America, Inc.

Champignon North America is the exclusive U.S. importer of specialty cheeses produced by award-winning cheese producer Käeserei Champignon, a 100-year old family-owned company based in Bavaria, Germany. Käserei Champignon is the maker of many iconic specialty cheese brands including Cambozola, Champignon, Rougette, and world champion Grand Noir.