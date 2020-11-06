LaClare Goat Cheeses Expand Offerings Heading Into the Holidays

MALONE, Wis — LaClare Family Creamery — known for its world-class hard, aged and fresh goat cheeses — adds new offerings for the 2020 holiday season.

We’re excited to expand our fresh goat cheese offerings for the holiday season,” says Patrick Considine, LaClare’s national director of sales. “We not only want to provide the best-tasting goat cheeses our customers have ever had, but we want to deliver those cheeses in the most convenient forms possible, whether for cooking, snacking or hosting.”

Crumbles, made with the same great flavor as LaClare’s 4-oz. logs, appeal directly to consumers seeking “right-sized” products to ensure maximum freshness, ensure healthy eating habits and minimize waste.

New to the LaClare fresh goat cheese (Chèvre) line up is the 8-oz. Rolled Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese log. This sweet original cheese is crafted with a touch of cinnamon spice and then rolled in sweet dried cranberries.

“With the busy holiday season upon us, grabbing a log of this festive goat cheese is the perfect addition to a holiday cheeseboard or serve on its own as for a stand-out appetizer,” says Jeanine Creighton, Vice President at McKenna Marketing.

“We’ve noticed that Cranberry Cinnamon goat cheese is always the first cheese to run out on the cheese platter, which is why we decided to launch our 8-oz. Rolled Cranberry Cinnamon goat cheese log this holiday season,” Considine agreed. “A 4-oz. log just isn’t enough of the most popular flavor of the season.”

LaClare’s fresh goat cheese is available in both retail and food service sizes in 12 flavors: Original, Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry Vanilla, Chipotle Honey, Cranberry Cinnamon, Rolled Cranberry Cinnamon, Everything Bagel Spice, Fig & Honey, Garlic & Herb, Honey, Maple Bourbon and Zesty Ranch. Crumbled Goat Cheese Flavors: Original, Honey and Garlic & Herb.

About LaClare Family Creamery:

LaClare Family Creamery traces its roots back to 1978. It has positioned itself as one of the 100% domestically produced goat cheese manufacturers in the country, working exclusively with local family-owned goat farms. Our direct and local Wisconsin milk supply lets us set the standard for goat milk dairy products with a full line of award-winning specialty cheeses and fresh fluid goat milk. The business has grown to include a processing plant, retail shop, cafe, and visitor center at its current location in Malone., Wis., and has received numerous national and international awards for its innovative and quality products. Learn more at www.laclarefamilycreamery.com.