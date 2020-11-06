Golbon Awards R3 with Non-Foods Supplier of the Year Award

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Golbon, the leading national foodservice buying group for independent distributors, held their 2020 Fall Member Conference and Awards October 6-8, where R3 Reliable Redistribution Resource received Golbon’s Non-Foods Supplier of the Year Award. Criteria for the award include supplier support of members, increased purchases, innovation and an increase in members purchasing from suppliers like R3 over Golbon’s fiscal year.

Golbon said the following in their release regarding R3’s win: “R3 has been a Golbon partner for 19 years. During the last year they have stepped up and provided excellent service and assistance, including providing products and solutions related to COVID-19. R3 also supports Golbon through conferences and other program initiatives. Thank you and congratulations to R3!”

“We are honored to be named Golbon’s Non-Foods Supplier of the Year,” says David Lind, R3 National Accounts.

Reliable Redistribution Resource (R3) is the combination of experience and expertise within the redistribution channel. R3 supplies a range of products including cleaning, safety, food packaging and disposable supplies to distributors in the janitorial/sanitation, foodservice, industrial/safety and healthcare industries. No one can support its distributor partners like R3 – the difference that makes you better.