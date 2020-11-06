Steak: What Consumers Know and Want

Steak is a food that can be described as tender, flavorful, juicy, and cooked to perfection; in fact, most consumers describe their ideal steak as just that:

“A tender, flavorful, medium-rare steak that isn’t overly salty.”

“Tender, juicy, cooked perfectly and perfectly seasoned.”

“Cooked to perfection.”

Steaks are top of mind for consumers, in fact, 48% of consumers eat a steak on a weekly basis, according to research recently conducted by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. This research was conducted among 1,500 consumers and sought to understand more about consumer preferences when it comes to dining out for steak.

The research determined how consumers define a quality steak, what factors are most important to them, and what cuts, cook, toppings, and more, consumers prefer most.

