Bluezone By Middleby Patented Indoor Air Purification System Now Available

ELGIN, Ill.–The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the launch of Bluezone by Middleby, a patented, advanced technology for indoor air purification. Middleby recently entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and made an investment in Bluezone Products Inc., the developer of the no-filter air purification system used by the U.S. military that destroys 99.9995% of viruses and other indoor contaminants such as bacteria, mold and gases impacting indoor air quality.

“Our partnership with Bluezone allows us to make restaurants and all indoor spaces safer by offering a proven technology that outperforms HEPA and other systems currently in the marketplace. Our customers now have access to the most innovative and advanced air purification technology available,” said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of the Middleby Corporation. “Restrictions placed on indoor dining as well as customer apprehension has created an immediate and pressing need to address indoor air quality at restaurants and other venues. We are proud to bring this solution to the market as it will permanently change how a restaurant operates while accelerating customer comfort levels to return to traditional indoor dining.”

Bluezone by Middleby Viral Kill units are now available for indoor use at restaurants and other establishments. The system, which does not require a filter, is proven to destroy infectious airborne contaminants. This is believed to be one of the three the most prevalent ways the Coronavirus is spread. The unit works by pulling indoor air into the Bluezone reaction chamber and through a patented process of combined technologies it breaks down the RNA of the COVID-19 virus, making reproduction impossible and killing the virus. Third party laboratory testing has proven Bluezone technology kills 99.9995% of the MS2 virus (SARS-CoV-2 surrogate) after 60 minutes. (Link to study)

Bluezone by Middleby Food Preservation units are configured to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables by inactivating mold and bacteria, and converting ethylene gas into CO 2 and H 2 O. This innovation has been available for some time in Viking residential refrigeration and will now expand to a broader collection of both Middleby residential and commercial refrigeration.

“We believe there is a high demand for Bluezone technology in the current market environment. Middleby has built a deep trust over the years with a long-standing customer base and they look to us to bring them the latest innovation for their commercial, industrial or residential needs,” Mr. FitzGerald concluded.

