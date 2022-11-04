The New Sundaville Double Blush Pink

The world’s first double flowered Mandevilla

Sundaville® enlarges its classic collection with a brand new variety, a real revolution in floriculture. Her name is Sundaville® Double Blush Pink, and you can easily understand why. She adds a new Mediterranean vibe to a collection already enlarged by new varieties like Flamingo Pink, Gold and Lemon. This new double variety will be available in 2023 years for everyone, just in small quantities.

Double is always better

Sundaville® Double Blush Pink represents a real innovation in floriculture because she is the first double-flowered Mandevilla which presents the same strong characteristics and capabilities as Sundaville® classics varieties. So it is future-proof for sure. This new extravagant Mandevilla creates even more shades in the pink colour due to the second flower in the centre. A real eye-catcher thanks to the high contrast of flowers and emerald leaves. In addition, MNP / Suntory has created a unique branding for this new variety from the original Sundaville® brings you happiness, for the new one is Double your happiness and that is the truth… everyone wants a double in his life! A stronger tropical vibe has been added to a brand which embodies happiness, freedom and uniqueness since its creation 20 years ago.

