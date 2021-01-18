Sun Parasol Sunbeam Debuts at TPIE

Suntory Flowers introduces Sunbeam, the first yellow mandevilla in the Sun Parasol line. TPIE has always been our big show to promote Sun Parasol, the world’s leading brand in mandevilla. Sunbeam joins our Sun Parasol Original group – the easiest to grow!

Plants have a bushy habit for hanging baskets and containers. Some growers train Original varieties to a trellis, although the Giant group is the best fit for that with natural climbers. Sunbeam brings the Sun Parasol Original assortment to seven colors. Your customers will love the rich buttery yellow blooms with dark throats. Imagine drops of golden sun on your greenhouse, nursery and retail benches! And the possibilities in premium combinations.

LINERS ARE AVAILABLE IN TRIAL QUANTITIES from Sun-Fire Nurseries, Sarasota, Florida.

Sunfire Nurseries – Family-owned production of ornamentals

For more information, contact Delilah Onofrey, Marketing Director, Suntory Flowers North America, [email protected], 440-522-1447.