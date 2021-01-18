Vegan Celebrity Chef Teams With Sabra For Limited Edition ‘Create Your Own Play’ Snack Kits For The Big Game

White Plains, NEW YORK – You can bet on the spread for Big Game snacking wins this season. Sabra, maker of America’s favorite hummus, drafted celebrity chef Charity Morgan to craft a limited edition ‘Create your Own Play’ snack kit featuring her favorite go-to ideas for game day snacking and sharing. The Le Cordon Bleu graduate, who is married to former pro-football linebacker Derrick Morgan, helped more than a dozen of his Tennessee teammates adopt a plant-forward diet by emphasizing creativity and flavor. Consumers can visit SabraCreateYourOwnPlay for a chance to win a limited-edition kit.

“Hummus belongs in your playbook, no question about it,” said Chef Charity Morgan. “Dip it, spread it, cook with it, or eat it by the spoonful – I’m pretty sure it’s the most versatile food in the world. There is no right or wrong way to love hummus, so I was thrilled to team up with Sabra to create a kit for Big Game snacking that encourages fans to enjoy and play with their food!”

The Big Game is one of the biggest dipping occasions of the year and Americans stock up on hummus for game day, buying more than 7 million lbs of hummus in the two weeks before the Big Game. Hummus, one of the world’s original plant-based foods, is as delicious as it is convenient. According to Information Resources Inc. (IRI), more than 60% of American households are interested in consuming less meat, and more than 30% choose to have meat-free days.*

“After a year of at home cooking and prepping endless meals and snacks, we’ve come to appreciate a new kind of comfort food,” said Lauren Fuller, head of brand communication, Sabra. “Hummus is not only delicious and made with plant-based ingredients, but it’s also convenient and enhances pretty much everything. We love the way Chef Morgan has paired Sabra’s hummus with hot sauce, spices, and whole grain crackers for delicious snacking inspiration.”

Each Create Your Own Play kit includes a full size 17oz tub of Sabra hummus, Cholula® Original Hot Sauce 2 oz, TRISCUIT Original Crackers 8.5oz, McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Shawarma Seasoning 1.87 oz, McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Harissa Seasoning 1.87 oz, and collectable chickpea sun and football shaped spice stencils. Even if you don’t score a kit, you can visit Pinterest for ideas to customize your Sabra hummus dipping experience, including shoppable links allowing consumers to check out from a preferred online retailer.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America’s top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra’s range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO**, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra,

www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

*Source: IRI Consumer Research, Updated April 2019

**Not made with genetically engineered ingredients.