Ron Tanner Departs SFA

Ron Tanner, SFA’s vice president of education, content & advocacy, has left the Association to focus on opportunities within international trade, maker preparedness, and regulatory and legislative activities.

“The SFA will forever be grateful for Ron’s 33 years of dedicated service to our members, industry, and staff,” said SFA President Bill Lynch. “The efforts Ron has made during that time to advance our education programs, government work, the Specialty Food Foundation, and our various volunteer groups has set us up with a solid foundation for many years of future success. I am personally thankful for Ron’s friendship and to have worked with him for many of those years and hope to find a way to keep him engaged in some way while he enjoys this next chapter!”

Tanner joined the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade (now the Specialty Food Association) in 1987 as communications director, in charge of NASFT Showcase (now Specialty Food magazine), public relations, and member communications. He also oversaw the press office at the Fancy Food Shows and brought in celebrity chefs and food personalities to drum up excitement about SFA member products.

