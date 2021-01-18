Wiskerchen Cheese Buys All Star

Wiskerchen Cheese Inc. (WCI) of Auburndale, Wis., has acquired the assets of All Star Ltd. In Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, company officials said. Moving forward, the new entity will conduct business as All Star LLC.

Bob Brandl, founder and owner of All Star Ltd., began his dairy career in 1981 at Tolibia Cheese. In September 1986, he and his father-in-law, Jim Spallas, started the cheese brokerage business, Omega Marketing Specialist. Omega Marketing offered cheese sourcing programs for national customers.

