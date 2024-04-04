New Sabra Snackers Feature Three-Way Beloved Brand Collabs

Sabra Hummus + Frank’s Redhot® + Tostitos® Tortilla Chips | Sabra Hummus + Stubbs® Inspired Bbq + Fritos® The Original

WHITE PLAINS, NY – Sabra®, maker of America’s #1 Most Loved Hummus, has snack time in hand this spring, launching three-way powerhouse snack brand collaborations that couple crave-worthy, creamy bold-flavored Sabra hummus with crispy, crunchy Frito Lay™ chips in single-serving Snackers®.

NEW Sabra Snackers:

· Sabra Buffalo Hummus made with Frank’s RedHot® & Tostitos® pairs spicy, creamy buffalo hummus with salty, Bite Sized Rounds Tostitos®

· Sabra Hummus with BBQ inspired by Stubb’s® BBQ sauce & Fritos® pairs sweet, spicy, creamy BBQ hummus with crunchy, salty Fritos corn chips

“We’re thrilled to launch the ultimate snack hack – bringing together a trio of America’s favorite flavors in each delicious new Sabra Snacker,” said Monica Belsito, CMO of Sabra. “We like to say your snacks want to snack on Sabra, so we’ve made it super simple for you to enjoy creamy, crunchy, bold flavors in single serve snacks you can take on the go. We can’t wait to get these triple powerhouse brand collaborations into your hands!”

Last summer, Sabra launched 6oz Sabra Buffalo Hummus made with Frank’s RedHot, Sabra BBQ Hummus inspired by Stubb’s and Sabra Southwest Hummus, now available nationwide. With this latest launch, Sabra helps hack snack time yet again, making it easier than ever to take the goodness of bold flavored hummus on the go. Each Snacker offers the perfect pairing of crispy, salty chips – like Tostitos® and Fritos® – for dipping and scooping into the creamy hummus. The new Sabra Snackers are the only snack in market to combine these bold flavors and textures in one perfectly crave-worthy and portable package. Both new varieties are Gluten Free and contain protein. These everyday snack staples are available in the refrigerated section of your favorite store and online (including Amazon.)

