International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces José Andrés as Part of IDDBA 2024 Speaker Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Announces José Andrés as part of IDDBA 2024 Speaker Lineup.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of IDDBA, which makes IDDBA 2024, Houston Texas one of the biggest shows ever.

“We are ecstatic to bring Chef, Restaurateur, Humanitarian José Andrés to this year’s show to share his experiences with IDDBA 2024 attendees”, said Jeremy Johnson, IDDBA’s Vice President of Events.

Named one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People” in both 2012 and 2018 and recipient of the 2015 National Humanities Medal, José Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, author, educator, humanitarian, and chef/owner of José Andrés Group.

José Andrés Group’s concepts include the two-Michelin-starred minibar by José Andrés in Washington, DC, the acclaimed NYC food hall Mercado Little Spain, and multiple locations of the Bazaar by José Andrés. José has received the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” and “Humanitarian of the Year” awards. Andrés is a committed advocate of food and hunger issues and is known for championing the role of chefs in the national debate on food policy.

IDDBA 2024 is June 9-11 in Houston, TX. Register for IDDBA 2024 today.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.