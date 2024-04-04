GNT Making Significant Carbon Cuts on Plant-Based EXBERRY Colors, New Report Reveals

GNT has achieved a 22% reduction in carbon intensity at its EXBERRY® factories since 2020, the company’s latest sustainability report shows.

GNT, which creates EXBERRY® colors from non-GMO fruit, vegetables, and plants, has set out 17 ambitious targets to optimize its environmental and social impacts over the course of the current decade.

In 2023, GNT’s total carbon footprint at its production sites in the Netherlands, Germany, and USA stood at nearly 13 thousand metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions. This means 22% less CO2 was emitted per ton of product sold compared to the base year of 2020, taking GNT almost halfway toward its ambition to achieve a 50% reduction by 2030.

The new sustainability report reveals there was important progress in a number of other areas. GNT aims to enhance water efficiency at its factories by 20% and has already delivered a 13% improvement compared to 2020 levels. In addition, 74% of the farmers in the company’s supply chain achieved a minimum of Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) Silver standard. The compliance rate for GNT’s Policy on Sustainable Sourcing, meanwhile, increased from 70% to 90%.

GNT also secured an EcoVadis silver medal last year and remains the only food color supplier to have published a third-party Greenhouse Gas Verification Statement.

Rutger de Kort, Sustainability Manager at GNT, said: “We are fully committed to leading the food coloring industry on sustainability. Our new report highlights the wide-ranging work we are doing, including increasing energy efficiency at our factories, training our farmers in sustainable agriculture, and sowing new flower meadows. We are delighted with the progress we are making on many of our key targets and continue to innovate to build a more sustainable future.”

To read GNT’s ‘Sustainability report 2023,’ visit: https://exberry.com/en/sustainability-report-2023

About EXBERRY®

​EXBERRY® is a leading global brand of plant-based, sustainable colors for food and drink. The EXBERRY® portfolio includes a complete spectrum of shades created from non-GMO fruit, vegetables, and plants. They are available in a wide range of formats and suitable for almost any application, including confectionery, dairy, bakery, soft and alcoholic beverages, cereals, snacks, sauces, savory, and plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy. EXBERRY® colors are trusted by many of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers for their vibrancy, versatility, stability, ease of use, and strong sustainability credentials.

About GNT Group

​Founded in 1978, GNT is a family-owned company pioneering in the creation of plant-based, sustainable ingredients. It is headquartered in Mierlo, The Netherlands, with additional offices in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and the Middle East. GNT’s family ownership provides stability and long-term commitment, enabling it to make strategic decisions to futureproof supplies. These include ambitious sustainability commitments and investments in long-term stockholding. The company supports its customers throughout every stage of the product development process, including concept innovation, color selection and matching, stability testing, upscaling, regulatory matters, and quality documentation.