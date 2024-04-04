South-by-Midwest: Sargento Celebrates National Grilled Cheese Month

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Sargento, the Wisconsin-based leader in natural cheese and innovation, kicked off National Grilled Cheese Month by partnering with three family-owned restaurants in Austin, Texas to create unique takes on the beloved sandwich, using Sargento® Creamery Slices for amazing melt and smooth taste.

The third-generation family company got a head start on National Grilled Cheese Month by travelling down to Austin, Texas with an exclusive grilled cheese food truck that popped up for one day, and one day only. Sargento partnered with three family-owned restaurants and chefs to share their unique, family-made interpretations of grilled cheese sandwiches using Sargento® Creamery Slices as the key ingredient for the perfect melt.

“As a family-owned cheese company, I’ve seen the creativity and passion that food can inspire firsthand. For years we’ve been bringing new flavors, varieties, and forms to natural cheese,” said Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento. “Grilled cheese is one of my favorites and, as a dad, I think I’ve perfected it for my kids and me. I’m excited to try these new takes on grilled cheese from other family businesses in a city known for its food.”

Sargento collaborated with fan-favorite, Austin-based restaurants including Black’s BBQ, Nixta Taqueria and Tamale House. Each chef served up their own grilled cheese spins and now cheese fanatics anywhere can do the same with Sargento® Creamery Slices.

Black’s BBQ: Brisket Grilled Cheese Sargento® Creamery Cheddar Cheese, Brisket, Sausage, Honey and Pickles

Nixta Taqueria: Duck Carnitas Grilled Cheese Sargento® Creamery Pepper Jack Cheese, Duck Carnitas and Creamy Avocado Salsa

Tamale House: Chicken Tinga Grilled Cheese Sargento® Creamery Baby Swiss Cheese, Chicken Tinga and Avocado



“I’m very proud of my family and our business. It’s something passed from my great grandfather all the way down to my brother and me, and we get to share it with as many people as possible,” said Barrett Black, fourth-generation pitmaster at The Original Black’s BBQ. “Partnering with Sargento was such an easy decision, since we have that love for innovation and family in common. Getting to pair our old-school Texas BBQ with Sargento’s cheese just made perfect sense.”

Sargento is bringing the Austin experience and cheesy goodness of its Creamery line to consumers nationwide. Now through the end of the month, Sargento will share content on its National Grilled Cheese Month hub, including these original recipes, grilled cheese tips, inspiration and more.

Throughout the month, Sargento will also drop special content in celebration of National Grilled Cheese Month on its social channels. Join the cheesy conversation at @SargentoCheese on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.