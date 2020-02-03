Sabra Super Bowl Commercial Asks America “How Do You ‘Mmus?”

White Plains, NEW YORK – Sabra made hummus history last night during Super Bowl LIV with the airing of its first Super Bowl commercial. The spot featured visually compelling sets and a jaw-dropping cast of 19 celebrities and influencers sharing their favorite and unique ways to enjoy hummus asking fans, “How do you ‘Mmus?”

“In the past two decades we have proudly introduced hummus to America,” said Tomer Harpaz, Sabra CEO. “Last night, we used thirty seconds on the biggest stage in national sports to inspire viewers to rethink hummus. As one of the most beloved plant-based brands we are focused on creating truly delicious food, demonstrating broad appeal and bringing people together. If you thought you knew hummus, we think you’ll think again.”

The Sabra commercial marks the first time a hummus brand has advertised in the Super Bowl. The spot was produced by VaynerMedia and features each of the celebrity and influencer talent dipping their favorite foods in the hummus flavor of their choice. Sabra fans can view the extended version here or in your social media feed with more than450 social influencers sharing how they ‘Mmus. Consumers can share their own hummus pairs using #HowImmus which activates a custom Twitter emoji.

“From a creative standpoint, we wanted to entertain viewers and position hummus as more relevant, more relatable and more fun than you may have expected,” said Jason Levine, Sabra CMO. “We invited a wide range of personalities with enthusiastic fandoms to share the unique ways they enjoy hummus and inspire the rest of America to do the same. Not everyone will relate to all who joined us on set, but the overall message is the same for all. Hummus is for everyone and pairs well with nearly everything you love to eat. The question is, ‘How will you ‘Mmus?”

Talent Featured in Sabra Super Bowl Commercial (in order of appearance)

Ric Flair, Former Professional Wrestler

Meg Thee Stallion, Rapper

Miz Cracker and Kim Chi, Drag Queens

T-Pain, Rapper

Jaleel White, Actor

Amanda Cerny, Influencer

Boomer Esiason, Former Professional NFL Quarterback, Radio Personality/Spots Commentator

Kyle Giersdorf aka Bugha, first-ever Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion (Gamer/Esports)

Tway Nguyen, Influencer

Chester Cheetah, the official spokescheetah of Cheetos®

Zachary King, Influencer (known for his magic tricks)

Mel B., Former Spice Girl and TV personality

Becky G, Singer

Charli D’Amelio, TikTok Star

Doug the Pug, Influencer

Brittany Tomlinson, Influencer aka Kombucha Girl

Teresa Giudice & Caroline Manzo, Reality TV stars from Real Housewives of New Jersey

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America’s top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dip and Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra’s range of products includes non-GMO, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

