Chao Creamery Creamy Original Expands Retail Presence in US and Canada

CHICAGO– Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brand Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”), announced today that its #1 selling plant-based cheese slice variety in U.S retail1, Field Roast’s Chao Creamery Creamy Original, will be available in select Costco stores across the United States and Ontario, Canada, beginning this month.

More than 150 Costco stores in the Midwest, Southwest, Texas and Ontario, Canada will offer Chao Creamery Creamy Original. Chao Creamery also recently doubled its distribution at Target and Albertsons/Safeway and will debut chainwide at Sprouts in February. These new distribution points offer consumers approximately 1,500 additional locations to find Field Roast Chao Creamery products.

Fueled by increased consumer demand for plant-based foods and capitalizing on Field Roast’s long-standing reputation as a pioneer of plant-based cheese, this retail expansion at Costco will make it easier for consumers to access this high-quality plant-based cheese.

“For over 20 years, Field Roast has led the plant-based foods space in great-tasting, high-quality options,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We’re excited to continue our commitment at even more retail locations, inspiring new and existing customers throughout North America.”

Chao Creamery Creamy Original Slices are coconut-based and seasoned with fermented tofu, adding a rich, buttery texture and umami bite that’s versatile for any meal. The dairy-free Chao Slices peel easily, shred well and melt like a dream—making them a perfect addition to a plant-based burger, queso and other cheese-filled recipes.

The Field Roast brand offers plant-based meats and cheeses that pay homage to regionally-beloved spices and ingredients, incorporating big, bold flavors that create a complex, layered taste experience. The brand makes it its mission to use only the finest quality, all-natural, whole food ingredients such as grains, fresh-cut vegetables, herbs and legumes. All Field Roast products are vegan and do not contain any animal ingredients.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

1 Spins IRI MULO + Natural, RF Cheese & Plant-Based Cheese Category, 52 WE 12/1/19