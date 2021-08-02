Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods Patents New Plant-Based Liquid Egg

VANCOUVER, BC – Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“Eat Beyond” or the “Company“), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Nabati Foods Global Inc. (“Nabati Foods”) has patented its new plant-based liquid egg product, Nabati Plant Eggz, in Canada, the United States, and Australia, and is in the process of filing in Europe, and China as well.

The healthy, liquid egg alternative is made from lupin and pea protein to mimic the consistency and texture of conventional chicken eggs. Nabati Plant Eggz are designed to be an easy substitute for traditional eggs in dishes such as omelettes and scrambled eggs.

Each serving of Nabati Plant Eggz has only 90 calories, with no cholesterol, six grams of protein, and two grams of fibre. They are also high in vitamin a, vitamin e, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin b12, and pantothenic acid. Nabati Plant Eggz are uniquely soy-free and gluten-free.

“We are very pleased to be witnessing the evolution of this industry as Nabati Foods prepares to introduce this new product into the market. Nabati Foods is the first Canadian company to create a plant-based liquid egg product, demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation,” said Eat Beyond CEO, Michael Aucoin. “This kind of innovation has the potential to make a massively positive impact on both the health of the planet and the health of the humans who inhabit it.”

A 2014 study published in the Poultry Science Journal concluded that conventional egg production from chickens produces an estimated 2.2 kg of CO2 emissions per dozen eggs.

“Agriculture and livestock produce an enormous proportion of greenhouse gas pollution,” added Aucoin. “We are pleased to see our portfolio company Nabati Foods move the world towards a more sustainable future – without the need to sacrifice so many of the foods that we enjoy.”

Nabati Eggz are expected to be available to retail consumers soon.

Subscribe to updates about Nabati here: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

Subscribe to updates about Eat Beyond Global here: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/contact/

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (“Eat Beyond”) (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook