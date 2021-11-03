Barry Callebaut Introduces Dairy-Free Compound to Satisfy the Growing Demand for Plant-Based Solutions

CHICAGO – Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced today the launch of its latest new dairy-free and plant-based solution, Dairy-Free Compounds under its namesake brand. This new chocolate product innovation joins Barry Callebaut’s North American existing Plantcraft range of dairy-free chocolates, nuts, cocoa powders, and cacaofruit experience ingredients. Offering a wide selection of sustainable, dairy-free and plant-based ingredients, Barry Callebaut has product solutions that satisfy the growing demand for plant-based solutions, particularly among millennials and centennials.

The Barry Callebaut Brand’s new Dairy-Free Compound introduces a versatile, new solution set that’s 100% plant-based and 100% dairy-free. Made in fully segregated production facilities that do not handle dairy, the portfolio offers a range of shelf-stable dark compound suitable for the confection, snack and bakery segments, with a dark low melt chunks offerings for the ice cream market. The full range includes:

Dark Dairy-free EZ Melt Compound – easy workability and a higher melt-point for a variety of applications including molding, enrobing, drizzling, bottoming or even panning.

easy workability and a higher melt-point for a variety of applications including molding, enrobing, drizzling, bottoming or even panning. Dark Dairy-free Compound Chip / Chunk – ideal for baked goodies such as cookies and are also a decadent addition to trail mixes or other snacks.

ideal for baked goodies such as cookies and are also a decadent addition to trail mixes or other snacks. Dark Dairy-free Compound Soft Chunk – ideal for plant-based or allergen-free ice cream & frozen dairy applications for added texture.

ideal for plant-based or allergen-free ice cream & frozen dairy applications for added texture. Dark Dairy-free Compound Soft Shaped Chunks – ideal for brands desiring a customized inclusion to relay a theme or accent to their product.

ideal for brands desiring a customized inclusion to relay a theme or accent to their product. Dark Dairy-free Bulk Liquid – ideal for large scale molding, enrobing, drizzling, bottoming with easy workability.

With these dairy-free and plant-based solutions, the application possibilities are endless for confectionery, ice cream, bakery & snacks. Food manufacturers can elevate their brands and expand their product lines with indulgent plant-based creations that meet today’s increasing demand for vegan and plant-based options.

“To support the plant-based revolution, we’re thrilled to introduce our latest offering, Dairy-Free Compounds,” said Laura Bergan, Director Barry Callebaut Brand. “Recent successful plant-based launches met market demands with a flavor-first mentality, focusing on taste. At Barry Callebaut, we’ve taken the plant-based opportunity to a new level elevating products on indulgences that happen to be plant-based. We’re excited to see the industry expand product lines and introduce new innovative creations to cater to everyone’s lifestyle choice, across different generations.”

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com):

With annual sales of about CHF 6.9 billion (EUR 6.4 billion / USD 7.1 billion) in fiscal year 2019/20, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.