Masters Gallery Foods is Adding 110,000 Square Feet to its Oostburg Facility and Expects to Create 125 New Jobs

OOSTBURG – Masters Gallery Foods is expanding its Oostburg packaging and distributing center by more than 110,000 square feet.

Crews began building the additional warehouse space in May and expect to be done by the end of March 2022. The expansion will bring the warehouse’s total square feet to 285,000.

The facility, built in 2018, has created around 250 jobs since it opened, according to a news release. This expansion will bring an additional 125 jobs to the area, it said.

