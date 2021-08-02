Created During Covid, New Yogurt Company Seeks To Grow

After trying plant-based yogurt on a trip to Australia and New Zealand in 2019, Aline Steiner searched for a similar product upon returning home to Hawaii.

When she realized the options were limited, Steiner — a chef and a certified holistic nutritionist — dreamed of creating her own. But with her job as a private chef, she simply didn’t have the time.

“And then Covid happened. I thought, ‘it’s now or never — we’re stuck at home, we have nowhere to go, no places to be, let’s do this,’” Steiner recalled.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Pacific Business News