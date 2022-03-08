Impressive Wins for Prairie Farms Dairy at World Championship Cheese Contest

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The largest technical dairy competition in the world was held in Madison, Wisconsin, last week, with representatives from 29 nations around the globe bringing their best cheeses for a panel of industry renowned judges to review. Following three days of intense taste judging and scrutiny, Prairie Farms cheeses earned top spots in a trio of categories, including a ‘Best of Class’ award and a 99.475 score in the Cottage Cheese category for its 4% Small Curd Cottage Cheese made at Quincy, Illinois. The Quincy plant also earned a third-place award in the same category for its 2% Small Curd Cottage cheese and a fourth-place finish for Whole Milk Peach yogurt in the Yogurt, Cow’s Milk, Flavored category.

In the Blue Veined Cheeses with Exterior Molding category, Prairie Farms’ Caves of Faribault team in Faribault, Minnesota earned a solid third place with its Felix® blue cheese. Felix® earned a very respectable score of 99.145 against more than a dozen other offerings in the category.

Prairie Farms’ Shullsburg White Hill Division in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, earned a third-place award with a 98.7 score in the Baby Swiss Style category for its Prairie Farms Baby Swiss Wheel. The Baby Swiss Wheel competed against 16 other offerings in the category to earn one of the top spots.

“We’re thrilled to be acknowledged again this year, and I’m very proud of our cheesemakers and farmers,” said Matt McClelland, CEO of Prairie Farms. “All Prairie Farms’ products start the same way – with high-quality milk and cream from our local farm families. From there, our cheesemakers craft the finest cheese available, and the prestigious World Championship Cheese Awards represent a culmination of the collective efforts of our farmers and team members at the cheese facilities.”

The World Championship Cheese Contest, hosted by The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, is the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition in the world. The contest’s 53 judges represent dozens of nations and have earned the respect of cheesemakers around the world. These awards follow a year of big wins for Prairie Farms in 2021, including 13 ribbons and a sweep of the Swiss and Reduced Fat Cottage Cheese Categories at the National Milk Producers Federation Cheese Competition in November.

Prairie Farms also won big with 47 awards and Grade A Championship for its Small Curd Cottage Cheese at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest in August. For more information about our farmers, cheeses, and promotions, visit Prairiefarms.com.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the

Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 700 farm families, 7,000 team members, 47 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $3.6 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers.