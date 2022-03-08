Plant Veda’s Spoonable Yogurt Plant Gurt to be Carried by Whole Foods Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, is pleased to announce that its Plant Gurt spoonable yogurt has been approved for sale by Whole Foods Market, one of the world’s most discerning retailers, and will be available in certain locations in BC in the second quarter.

Whole Foods Market is more than just a grocery store: they seek out the finest natural and organic foods available, and they maintain the strictest of quality standards. Whole Foods has over 500 stores in North America, sales of over $16 billion USD, and is owned by Amazon.com.1

The Plant Gurt product line launched in late 2021 and features 3 flavours: plain unsweetened, mango, and blueberry. One tub of Plant Gurt (spoonable yogurt) contains billions of probiotics. Made with simple whole food ingredients, including unsweetened and natural agave sweetened options. Spoonable yogurts serve as a perfect snack, a base for breakfast bowls, cereals, smoothies, and so much more. Spoonable yogurt tubs account for over 63% of the $115 billion USD global yogurt market.2

Plant Veda intends to leverage Plant Gurt’s initial rollout with B.C. outlets to the hundreds of other Whole Foods locations North America-wide.

Whole Foods Market sells only products that meet its own self-created quality standards for being “natural”, which they define as: minimally processed foods that are free of hydrogenated fats as well as artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, and preservatives as listed on their online “Unacceptable Food Ingredients” list. For food products, there are currently 79 different ingredients deemed as unacceptable.

“Getting Plant Gurt onto the shelves at Whole Foods Market is a great milestone achievement for Plant Veda,” stated Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “Product placement with Whole Foods is seen as the ultimate goal of many in the natural food businesses. Whole Foods’ commitment to quality, combined with their rigorous product standards is yet another confirmation of the excellence and purity of our products.”

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals: to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com.

