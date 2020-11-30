A Bezos-Backed Plant-Based Milk Made With AI, Cabbage, and Pineapple is Now Available at Whole Foods

NotCo, a self-described “food-tech” company, has rolled out its vegan whole and 2% reduced-fat milk at over 450 Whole Foods across the US.

Many popular alternative milk makers have been relying on items like nuts or oats to serve as the base of their vegan milks. NotCo, however, has taken a different approach to develop its non-dairy milk.

Instead of creating a milk with a single food profile, like almond milk or oat milk, NotCo’s milk uses a mix of non-traditional ingredients that were in-part decided by the company’s artificial intelligence program named “Giuseppe.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Business Insider