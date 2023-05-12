Franklin Farms Introduces Plant-Based Tuna

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – Franklin Farms® a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, has expanded its plant-based product line with the launch of a new plant-based tuna product. Franklin Farms Plant-Based Tuna captures the taste and texture of real tuna without the environmental impacts caused by commercial tuna fishing. This better-for-you new product will be available in two varieties, Original and Jalapeño, in stores nationwide this month.

“Our plant-based tuna mimics the same bite, texture and flavor as traditional tuna and is unlike any other plant-based offering available in the market today,” said Cindy Wong, Vice President of Sales, Franklin Farms. “It is a 1:1 replacement for regular canned tuna but is 100% fish-free and perfect to use for tuna salad, tuna sandwiches, tuna casseroles and more. Flexitarians, vegetarians and shoppers looking to try more plant-based products will all love the delicious savory taste of our new Franklin Farms Plant-Based Tuna!”

According to Future Market Insights, the global plant-based tuna market size exceeded $273.2 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 4.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Drivers of this growth include growing flexitarian lifestyles, rising cases of seafood allergies and increasing environmental concerns. Furthermore, today’s consumer is more educated about the risks of high mercury and metal levels in traditional canned tuna and are aware of the many health benefits that plant-based foods provide.

Franklin Farms Plant-Based Tuna is formulated from a blend of plant-based proteins. It is non-GMO and cholesterol-free. Additionally, Franklin Farms Plant-Based Tuna offers 9-10g of protein per 2oz serving and is free from mercury, which is commonly found in several species of tuna.

“Not only is our Franklin Farms Plant-Based Tuna better for nutrition, it is also much better for the environment and sustainability efforts,” said Wong. “Tuna is both the world’s most consumed fish and one of the ocean’s most vulnerable populations. We wanted to create a sustainable fish alternative without compromising the flavor and texture of real tuna for consumers to enjoy.”

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization, over six million metric tons of tuna are fished each year throughout the world. In addition, bycatch, the unwanted fish and marine creatures caught during commercial fishing, kills more than 80 species including endangered sea turtles, sharks, sailfish and other sea life.

Wong added, “We hope our new plant-based tuna will provide a flavor-forward, high-quality, vegan alternative to shoppers while helping with common seafood sustainability issues, such as overfishing, pollution and bycatch. By creating innovative plant-based options and making these options accessible to consumers, we aim to create a positive impact and a healthier, happier planet.”

With more than twenty years of expertise in plant-based protein foods, Franklin Farms uses only the highest quality ingredients and packaging to provide a healthy selection of plant-based products for any meal of the day. Product offerings include veggie patties, meatless meatballs, tofu, seitan, tempeh, chickpea tofu, vegan wraps and more. Franklin Farms is a proud member of healthy brands under Keystone Natural Holdings, a company devoted to developing authentic, health-conscious and innovative food.

To learn more about Franklin Farms and its plant-based product offerings or to find the nearest retail location, please visit http://www.franklinfarms.com or info@franklinfarms.com

About Franklin Farms

Franklin Farms began over 20 years ago as a simple mushroom farm in Franklin, Connecticut. Since then, they have been creating exciting yet good-for-you meatless meals from field to table. Great ingredients make great foods which is why Franklin Farms starts with flavor-forward, high-quality plant proteins. They offer a range of health-conscious plant-based protein products that span day parts, meal types and taste profiles. From end to end, Franklin Farms makes it easy and delicious for consumers to cook with and eat great-tasting plant-based proteins. From our farms to a store near you, find the nearest retail location at: https://www.franklinfarms.com/where-to-buy.