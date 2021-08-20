Country Archer Provisions Doubles Down on Real Ingredients and Expands into New Category with Launch of New Plant-Based Jerky Line

San Bernardino, Calif. – Country Archer Provisions, the # 1 better-for-you jerky in the natural, MULO and convenience channels today announced its first Plant-Based Jerky line. Known for its beloved 100% grass-fed beef jerky and meat sticks crafted with delicious real ingredients, Country Archer is expanding its mission to craft real food to craft a better world with three new chef-created plant-based mushroom jerky varieties, BBQ, Teriyaki and Spiced Bacon. Made with 100% King Oyster Mushrooms, real ingredients and flavorful spices, this new line is a clean label snack that both flexitarians and vegetarians will love.

The total meat snacks category is on fire, growing at a fast pace of +20%, with the small but fast-growing plant-based segment growing at 104% (SPINS, MULO+Natural+Convenience, L24 weeks ending 7/31/21). Country Archer identified an opportunity to bring a clean plant-based jerky option made with recognizable ingredients to market that was not ultra-processed, and free from soy and artificial ingredients. The new Plant-Based Jerky line extends Country Archer’s reach into the plant-based category, rounding out the brand’s portfolio of better-for-you snacks crafted with, responsibly-sourced ingredients that deliver incredible taste consumers can feel good about snacking on. Starting with whole slices of premium King Oyster mushrooms that have fibers with a similar look and tear of meat that deliver a chew comparable to traditional jerky, this 100 percent plant-based, chef-crafted snack is certified gluten-free, soy-free, low in fat, and is a good source of fiber. Like Country Archer’s core lines of jerky and sticks that are free from artificial ingredients, Plant-Based Jerky is a satisfying snack that’s not chemical-laden, and filled with ingredients you know and recognize.

“Throughout the last ten years that we have been crafting jerky, we’ve stayed committed to using only high-quality, responsibly sourced, real ingredients,” said co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions, Eugene Kang. “We take all feedback from consumers, customers and our partners into account, focusing on our pillars and how we can make the world a better place through the food we eat. These principles run through our veins. In every new product launch, we look to bring something better in terms of taste, ingredients, and environmental impact than the current competitive offering. This started with our grass-fed and -finished beef snacks, so our newest innovation, Plant-Based Jerky, builds on this even further. The new line continues our commitment to crafting real food to craft a better world, delivering a snack for flexitarians, curious carnivores and omnivores, meeting at the intersection of taste and real ingredients.”

Plant-Based Jerky was created in partnership with renowned NYC executive chef and published author, Will Horowitz, whose lineage of culinary excellence has led him on a path of success, earning him features in The New York Times, the TODAY Show, and CBS This Morning. Known for his iconic Smoked Watermelon Ham and Carrot Hot Dog that went viral, garnering over 160 million views, Horowitz served as the owner of Duck’s Eatery and co-owner of Harry & Ida’s in Manhattan, prior to closing their doors in 2020 due to the pandemic, and in 2019, respectively. Now, he is focused on developing new product innovations, using natural processes and ingredients. He is not new to working with Country Archer, having collaborated with the brand in 2020 on its innovative Zero Sugar Beef Jerky line. This collaboration gave Horowitz the opportunity to flex his creative muscle and continue his mission to restore globally inspired heritage cooking techniques and bring clean, sustainable living to the forefront.

“Our philosophy for creating a fantastic plant-based jerky was to take beautiful ingredients, like King Oyster mushrooms, and treat them like we would meat. We wanted to let the mushroom shine in terms of flavor and texture – have a chew like traditional jerky but be naturally savory too – without manipulating the integrity of the vegetable,” said Horowitz. “With our commitment to only using whole King Oyster mushrooms and focusing on natural ingredients, we knew we could create a super clean ingredient jerky that truly delivered on taste. The recipes we created are like nothing on the market, and we’re confident jerky lovers everywhere will agree!”

Country Archer’s new Plant-Based Jerky is crafted with gourmet slices of King Oyster mushrooms, 3g of dietary fiber per serving and is free of soy, gluten, artificial preservatives, and MSG. Additional flavor details include:

Spiced Bacon – Natural hickory smoke, black pepper and a blend of spices create this umami-flavored snack

– Natural hickory smoke, black pepper and a blend of spices create this umami-flavored snack BBQ – A tender, smoky BBQ flavor with a touch of sweetness delivers a deliciously tangy twist

– A tender, smoky BBQ flavor with a touch of sweetness delivers a deliciously tangy twist Teriyaki –A blend of garlic, pineapple, and ginger packs a punch of flavor that is the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Country Archer Plant-Based Jerky has an SRP of $7.99, and will be available at Sprouts, Amazon and Countryarcher.com in August, as well as Whole Foods Markets locations nationwide in October. You can find Country Archer meat snacks at more than 17,000 natural and traditional grocery stores and retailers nationwide, including Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Albertson’s, Safeway, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Love’s Travel Centers, Hudson’s News and more. For more information and to find a store near you, please visit Countryarcher.com.

About Country Archer Provisions

Country Archer Provisions is a leading producer of delicious real ingredient jerky, meat and now, crafter of plant-based snacks. As the number one better-for-you jerky brand, Country Archer crafts all its products with high-quality, premium, and clean ingredients. Made for outdoor adventurers, busy parents, athletes, and all the humble hustlers who want more from their food, Country Archer pushes the envelope with innovative and mouthwatering flavors, high protein content and responsibly sourced, real ingredients. Country Archer products are available at over 17,000 retail locations nationwide, including at retailers such as Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Costco, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, and more. To learn more about Country Archer, visit www.countryarcher.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@CountryArcher) and Facebook (@CountryArcher).