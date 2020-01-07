Sabra’s First-Ever Super Bowl Spot Puts Hummus and Viewers in the Game

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Hummus will stake its claim as go-to, game-day grub with a first-ever Super Bowl spot by Sabra, maker of America’s favorite hummus. Sabra’s Super Bowl LIV ad will put the plant-based dip on level playing field with chips, wings and beer for the biggest dipping occasion of the year. In a spot filled with firsts for the product and category, Sabra will showcase the remarkable versatility of hummus and leverage the in-game moment for a real-time ‘RiDIPulous’ Sweepstakes winning reveal.

“The Super Bowl is the biggest dipping occasion of the year and we’re making sure Sabra plays an unforgettable role in this years’ game,” said Sabra CMO Jason Levine. “Hummus pairs well with everything from carrots and chips to unexpected favorites like buffalo wings, hot pretzels and pizza, making it an ideal game day choice for all. We’re so thrilled that hummus will take its place alongside America’s favorite snacks that we’re giving fans a chance to win huge prizes, including a ‘riDIPulous’ amount of hummus, while they watch.”

Sabra is breaking the traditional framework with its inaugural Super Bowl spot with a game-within-the game sweepstakes reveal designed to drive purchase frequency in the weeks leading up to and through the Super Bowl. Advertising creative will celebrate the versatility and relevance of the plant-based dip, putting a spotlight on the ‘RiDIPulous’ number of ways to dip and dish with hummus. The sweepstakes and spot were developed by Sabra’s creative agency, VaynerMedia.

Throughout January, fans can enter the Sabra ‘RiDIPulous‘ Sweepstakes for a chance to score one of five $100,000 prizes plus a ‘riDIPulous’ amount of free hummus in 2020. To play, consumers who purchase specially marked packages of Sabra Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, Supremely Spicy, Pine Nut, Spinach Artichoke and Olive Hummus can scan a QR code to unlock ‘flavor’ and ‘dipper’ Game Pieces. A winning Game Piece combination will be revealed during Sabra’s Super Bowl Spot.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older. Ends 2/2/20. For Official Rules & free game play details, visit here.

Sabra is an Official Sponsor of Super Bowl LIV.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

Founded in 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America’s top-selling hummus. Sabra’s award-winning products offer consumers fresh new ways of eating and connecting and include a variety of flavors of hummus and guacamole.

We believe in the power of delicious food to help you feel good at home, on-the-go and with those you love. Sabra hummus is a simple feel-good food with all the flavor of plant-based ingredients like chickpeas, tahini, and a touch of garlic. With more than a dozen varieties of hummus to make mindful eating as simple as it is flavorful, Sabra’s range includes items that are non-GMO, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Sabra, headquartered in NY, has gained recognition for its commitment to the environment. Sabra’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chesterfield County, VA has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED certification program.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra, www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.