Sabra Introduces Its First-Ever Plant-Based Snack Line For Kids

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Sabra®, maker of America’s favorite hummus, introduces a game-changing line of plant-based snacks for kids today. Launching in two irresistible, kid-approved flavors, Brownie Batter Dip & Graham Cracker Sticks and Taco Dip & Rolled Tortilla Chips, these single-serve snacks are perfect for families who love to feel great about the foods their kids enjoy.

This includes super moms like Daphne Oz, Christina Milian and Candace Parker who work hard to balance busy lives and healthy lifestyles for their families. To help launch Sabra Kids, they are challenging one another and parents everywhere to a game of truth or delicious dare – sharing some less-than-proud, real-life snacking and parenting truths while daring their own children to try something new. The #sabradeliciousdare campaign will kick off the week of February 22nd and brave fans who comment on the posts with their own snacking truths will have a chance to win a limited edition ‘Sabra Kids Delicious Dare Box’ with a custom card game and two full size products for kids to try each flavor.

Mom, professional basketball player, and broadcaster Candace Parker says, “The truth is, when you’re always busy and on-the-go, it can be tough to find healthy snack options that your kids will actually enjoy. That’s why I am really excited about Sabra Kids! It’s a plant-based and delicious snack I can feel good about my daughter eating.”

According to a recent survey by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra, 70% of parents say they want their kids to eat more plant-based foods, but 80% say they usually give their picky kids the same snacks they already like. So, how to get them to try something new? More than 70% of parents say their kids will try a new snack if dared to do so!

“Like many families, we’ve embraced a more plant-based way of eating at home, and I know it can be very challenging to find incredibly great tasting, excellent snacks for kids,” said Jason Levine, dad of three and Sabra CMO. “Sabra Kids is a delicious snack and we’re thrilled for families to taste for themselves …in fact, we’re daring them to try it.”

Sabra is so sure kids will LOVE the taste of the products that they have offered a “Love It or It’s Free” Guarantee.Visit http://SabraKids.dja.com for details & terms & conditions. Must be 18+ (19+ in AL & NE). Refund will consist of pre-tax purchase price stated on original receipt. Submit proof by 1/7/22.

Sabra Kids come in packs of three single-serve snacks and the products are plant-based, vegan, Kosher and made from non-GMO* ingredients.You can find Sabra Kids in supermarkets nationwide and online at retailers including Walmart and Amazon Fresh.

*Survey conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra with a sample of 2,000 U.S. parents of school-aged children (5-17) from Feb. 16 – Feb. 19, 2021.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America’s top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra’s range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO*, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

*Not made with genetically engineered ingredients.