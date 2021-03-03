Gerard Hogewoning Starts as New Product Specialist Dried Flowers at Holex Flower

With Product Specialist Gerard Hogewoning, Holex Flower is taking further steps in the field of drying products. These products are in the spotlight and are an increasing part of the offer to customers worldwide.

Roots in Dried Products

The name Hogewoning is still a household name in the world of dried flowers. Gerard grew up and worked from an early age in the well-known family business in Rijnsburg. “As a little boy, I sickled all the ‘real old Dutch dried flowers’, like Rodanthe,” says Hogewoning. He then expanded his contacts in this field both at home and abroad. After all, many products nowadays come from countries such as India, China, and Italy. With the appointment at Holex Flower, Gerard can fully utilize his expertise to develop further this popular segment for the Holex branches in Aalsmeer, Miami, and Shanghai. The company’s next step is developing direct sourcing and establishing trade flows between its branches.

Hogewoning: “Responding to trends in color, shape, and texture and translating these in a good way into a range of dry articles that appeals to the various customer groups of Holex, that is the challenge for me that I will be happy to fulfill at Holex.” Hogewoning intends to expand the range in the short term, with products from existing and new suppliers.

Dried Products at Holex Flower

Would you like to know more about dried products, and what Holex Flower can offer you as a wholesale florist? Visit www.holex.com for more information.