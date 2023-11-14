Holex Flower Looks Back on a Vibrant Trade Fair Week

Every year, the second week of November is one of the busiest weeks in the Dutch flower sector. Two trade fairs, many house shows and many events ensure that floral professionals from all over the world travel to the Netherlands. This week, Holex Flower was also very busy with participating at the IFTF, a relationship event and many customer visits.

“Now that all travel restrictions regarding corona have also been lifted from China, we noticed that there was great interest in visiting us during the trade fair week. We had large groups of (potential) customers throughout the week, with whom we visited our company, growers and also the fairs. This week is an excellent opportunity to show a lot of our Dutch flower industry in a short time!” says Bob van Vianen, Sales Manager at Holex Flower.

The fact that employees from all Holex offices were present during the week ensured good synergy. “Both at the exhibition stand and at other times, it was very clear that the range and services of the various locations we now have really reinforce each other. Customers from all over the world benefit from our ‘Connecting Continents strategy’,” says Paul Hoogenboom, Managing Director of Holex Flower. “People are now familiar with Holex USA, our office in Miami, and also increasingly with Holex China, based in Shanghai. We are now working to raise awareness for our office in Quito, Holex Ecuador. It is worthwhile for many wholesalers to see which direct lines we can offer from this office. Not only is this interesting from a cost perspective and in terms of sustainability, we also relieve customers of their worries by offering all services in one shop.”

Old acquaintances and new interested parties from all over the world also managed to find the indoor food truck festival, which was held on Wednesday evening at Holex Flower in De Kwakel. More than 150 guests enjoyed a pleasant, informal evening here where they could taste a variety of different food truck dishes. The evening was a great success and all the more reason to do it again next year!

Wednesday was also the start of the IFTF, where Holex was present again this year at booth no. B2.43. The exhibition booth was beautifully decorated and many visitors had their photos taken with the flower arrangements. The selfie booth, where people could have their picture taken amid a beautiful floral design, turned out to be a great success. Sometimes there was even a line of people waiting! At the rear of the stand there was a presentation of Dutch Masters Tulips, the high-end tulip brand for wholesalers, florists and e-commerce companies, in which various parties were interested. Employees from all locations were present to provide visitors with information about the global offerings. Many new and existing relations have met the employees of the new office in Ecuador. Paul Hoogenboom: “Now it is important to convert all the enthusiastic conversations we have had into actions. All in all, we can look back on a very successful week!”

Are you also interested in what Holex Flower or the other offices can do for your company? More information can be found at www.holex.com.