International Statistics Flowers and Plants 2023 Launches With Valuable Industry Data

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), in association with Union Fleurs, the International Flower Trade Association, announces the 71st version of International Statistics – Flowers and Plants 2023.

The International Statistics Flowers and Plants Yearbook has the most comprehensive production and trade data collection for the ornamental plants and flower industry. It is now available to purchase and instantly download from www.aiph.org.

This annual publication on the ornamental horticultural industry is invaluable to trade organisations, policymakers, marketers, producers, traders, libraries, and universities. In its 71st year, the contents result from extensive research and data compiled by the Centre for Business Management in Horticulture and Applied Research at the University of Hohenheim, Germany.