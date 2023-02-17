AIPH Spring Meeting 2023 to be held in Lisbon, Portugal

With rising energy and production costs, countries like Portugal are proving to be increasingly important for a growing ornamentals market. For this reason, the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) invites industry professionals to attend the AIPH Spring Meeting in the country’s capital: Lisbon.

Taking place from 12th-15th March 2023, the AIPH Spring Meeting will provide delegates with a packed schedule focused on learning and sharing together.

With the support of the Portuguese Association of Producers of Natural Plants and Flowers (APPP-FN), the Ornamental Horticulture in Portugal Conference will bring together experts from the country’s industry to discuss how the sector operates in the country and lessons learned by those who have moved there. One such speaker is Miguel Costa, a professor and researcher at the Instituto Superior de Agronomia, University of Lisbon. Miguel’s research over the last decade has focused on stress and sustainability issues in viticulture and horticulture.

AIPH’s vision is to be a hub for knowledge exchange in the ornamental horticulture industry. As such, the Spring Meeting will provide a unique opportunity for AIPH Members around the world to learn from each other. Members will present and discuss the state of the industry in their country and the current challenges and opportunities they are facing. This will provide an excellent opportunity for international collaboration.

AIPH Secretary General, Tim Briercliffe said: “In AIPH we are always looking to see how we can tackle the challenges of today in order to create a stronger industry for the future. For this meeting we have a unique opportunity to experience ornamentals production in the Portuguese climate while also enjoying amazing local hospitality.”

The Spring Meeting will also include the AIPH International Expo Conference where organisers of AIPH approved events will present their progress reports. Delegates will receive updates from two A1 category international expos: Expo 2023 Doha Qatar and World Horticultural Exhibition 2027 (Japan). There will be progress reports concerning AIPH approved B and C category events.

Finally, the Spring Meeting will conclude with insightful tours of key Green City locations in Lisbon and professional visits to producers in the local area including: Florineve, which utilizes the microclimate of Montijo, Portugal, to produce 50 varieties of cut flowers; and Sjaak van Schie, a Dutch hydrangea producing company that expanded to Portugal over 20 years ago.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit the AIPH Website.

AIPH thanks Headline Sponsor Biblo Event, Event Partner APPP-FN, and media partners FloraCulture International and Guiaverde for their support of the AIPH Spring Meeting 2023.

