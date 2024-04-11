Why SunBelievable Makes the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

Sunny, yellow sunflowers produce 1,000 booms each season—the perfect gift that keeps giving

Azusa, California – Looking for something truly special to give the special Mom in your life for this Mother’s Day? Forget bouquets or flower arrangements. Make her Mother’s Day shine by giving Mom a SunBelievable™Sunflower.

This sunny annual truly is the gift that keeps on giving, producing 1,000 blooms per plant, and adding cheery summer color to front entryways, patios and gardens all season long.



“If you really want to do something special this year with plants or flowers, give her something that’s long-lasting as well as incredibly cheery,” said Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer and trend spotter at Monrovia. “This little 1-gallon plant grows into a scene stealer wherever it’s planted.”



SunBelievable Brown-Eyed Girl Helianthus creates charming and colorful displays in containers, flower beds, borders, and other landscaping. The first sunflower to bloom continuously, SunBelievable is easy-to-grow and easy to love with happy yellow blooms backed by lush green foliage. Bees and butterflies love the nectar-rich flowers, too.



“SunBelievable Sunflowers are the perfect Mother’s Day gift this year,” added Tamony. “Moms will love the bright, cheerful flowers, and each time they see one of the 1,000 blooms, they’ll be reminded of the people who appreciate and love them.”



Every SunBelievable Sunflower sold on displays at participating independent garden centers will come with a free gift tag for a message for Mom.



Visit Monrovia.com for more information then head to your local garden center to pick up the perfect gift for Mom. Look for the SunBelievable Mother’s Day display!

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.