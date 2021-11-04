End Announced to U.S. Embargo on Mexican Shrimp

JOSE ANTONIO PEREZ, Rocky Point 360 Seafood November 4, 2021

An embargo on Mexican shrimp, decreed by the United States last April, came to an end on October 19, 2021. The end to the embargo came following official notice to the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (CONAPESCA) by the U.S. Government.

Restoring of certification, which will allow Mexican shrimp to be exported to the U.S., comes after it was shown that Mexico has a program in place to reduce incidental capture of sea turtles through use of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs). These are comparable to the U.S. program, under Section 609 of U.S. law.

This is a result of coordinated work involving the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development (via CONAPESCA), the Mexican Navy (SEMAR), Foreign Affairs (SRE), the Economy, Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (PROFEPA), as well as representatives from the shrimping industry, and the Mexican Embassy in the U.S.

