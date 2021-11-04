American Aquafarms Hires New CEO

GOULDSBORO — American Aquafarms has named New Bedford, Mass.-based Blue Harvest Fisheries’ most recent CEO, Keith Decker, as its new top executive.

Decker is credited with building that enterprise into New England’s largest groundfish harvest and processing company. His tenure also included the doubling of the company’s scallop and groundfish fleet to 24 draggers and trawlers through the 2020 acquisition of vessels and fishing permits from then imprisoned seafood tycoon Carlos Rafael. Nicknamed the “Codfather,” Rafael was convicted of conspiracy, tax evasion and falsifying fish quotas.

In a press release Oct. 27, American Aquafarms’ founder and former CEO Mikael Roenes noted that Decker “has the right resume, experience and New England know-how to move American Aquafarms into the next generation of Maine’s maritime traditions.”

