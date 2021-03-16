Salmon Farm Investor Meeting Resistance From Bar Harbor Residents

Associated Press Seafood March 16, 2021

BAR HARBOR, Maine – A Norwegian investor’s plan to establish two salmon farms across from Acadia National Park is meeting with resistance from local residents.

American Aquafarms, owned by Mikael Roenes, has filed an application to operate two 60-acre salmon farms in Frenchman Bay.

He told Maine Public his company would operate from a former sardine cannery in Gouldsboro that is located across the bay from Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.

