New Salmon Firm to Buy Gouldsboro Plant That Housed Nation’s Last Sardine Cannery

Bill Trotter, Bangor Daily News Seafood October 20, 2020

A Maine aquaculture company plans to buy the Gouldsboro property that was home to the nation’s last sardine cannery, and use it as part of a salmon- and cod-farming operation.

American Aquafarms said Friday it has reached an agreement to buy the Maine Fair Trade Lobster processing plant in the Gouldsboro village of Prospect Harbor. The property was a sardine cannery for a century until that business shut down in 2010.

The company plans to build a hatchery and processing facility on the 11-acre site. It would use the facility as part of an operation to grow finfish species such as salmon and cod at ocean sites in Frenchman Bay.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bangor Daily News

