Oshēn is First Salmon Vendor to Accept Cryptocurrency

Miami, FL – Oshēn proudly announces it is the first major salmon vendor to accept cryptocurrency payment through a new partnership with BiPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. Known for delivering sustainably raised fresh and frozen Chilean salmon nationwide in eco-friendly packaging, Oshēn launched in late 2020 as a direct-to-consumer digital platform by its parent company BluGlacier, one of Chile’s largest salmon importers to the U.S.

“This is the first time consumers can seamlessly use cryptocurrencies in the same way as a credit card or a debit card to pay for salmon,” says Evelyn Torres, CMO of Oshēn. “This partnership with BitPay is part of our vision to make consuming top-quality salmon as easy as possible in an increasingly digital world.”

Customers will be able to select BitPay as a payment option when they check out online and choose from using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and several others. By expanding payment options with BitPay, Oshēn aims to maximize convenience for its customers and address the increasing demand for flexible and easy-to-use crypto payments. BitPay’s business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable protected borderless payments, without any price volatility or risk to the company.

“Cryptocurrency is increasingly changing the way businesses and consumers receive and spend funds, and BitPay is helping brands like Oshēn who want to transact in crypto,” said Bill Zielke, CMO of BitPay. “We look forward to making crypto a quick and easy process for Oshēn so they can realize the benefits to receiving payments faster, more secure, and less expensive.”

A great source of protein, easy to cook and delicious to eat, all Oshēn products are ocean-raised and ocean-loved from the fresh-water fjords of southern Chile. Cared for by a dedicated aquaculture team, Oshēn salmon is fed the highest quality diet to ensure the highest concertation of healthy Omega-3s. Additionally, the salmon producers work closely with their communities to ensure both the environment and people of Chile are properly respected.

For more information, visit www.oshensalmon.com

