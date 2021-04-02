LocalCoho Helping Raise Funds For Aquaculture Seafood Expansion

Salmon from Fort Worth?

Not quite, but Auburn, New York-based LocalCoho has launched a Regulation D offering on the Harvest Returns platform to expand their recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) operation which is already growing and selling Coho salmon. Harvest Returns is based in Fort Worth.

This move builds on more than $6.2 million in financing the company has already raised from its board of directors and outside investors.

“By coming into the company now, Harvest Returns investors are aligning their terms with our committed and experienced group of investors at an early enough stage to experience the significant growth the company expects,” said Phil Gibson, a 30+ year seafood veteran and the LocalCoho CEO. “Ultimately, we will operate a number of facilities near major U.S. markets to bring local consumers fresh, never frozen, sustainable fish raised in the U.S.”

