Superior Fresh Atlantic Salmon Receives The American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Certification

Superior Fresh, the world’s largest USDA certified organic aquaponic greenhouse, is excited to announce that their Atlantic Salmon received the American Heart Association’s much-lauded Heart-Check Food Certification Mark.

The iconic Heart-Check mark helps take the guesswork out when reading Nutrition Facts and label information, giving consumers peace of mind that what they are consuming meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association. “The Heart-Check certification mark will be prominently displayed on our Superior Fresh Atlantic salmon fillets, printed materials, boxes, and website starting March 2022. Receiving the Heart-Check certification is a tremendous honor,” says Brandon Gottsacker, president of Superior Fresh.

Owner, Karen Wanek, is committed to changing the future of congenital heart defects (CHD), affecting 1 in 100 births. Her mission is to improve and increase awareness for heart-healthy food options and continue to support research to cure CHD. Since 2010 the Wanek family has been dedicated to heart health. Superior Fresh is excited to offer their Heart-Check certified salmon to consumers across the continental US through various retailers and via their e-commerce site (www.superiorfresh.com).

Gottsacker says, “the American Heart Association’s rigorous standards reflect the latest in nutritional findings and science-based research validating the work we have put in to raise healthy salmon. Our Superior salmon are raised on an organic, non-GMO diet. Typical Atlantic salmon contain 1.07g of EPA + DHA per 100g serving, while our Superior Fresh salmon fillets consistently test with over 2x that amount.” EPA (eicosapentaenoic) and DHA (docosahexaenoic) are polyunsaturated fats that play a critically important role in helping our bodies function properly.

Karen Wanek is steadfast in her support of the American Heart Association. “This Heart-Check certification only reinforces our devotion to the research we support with HeartWorks to improve the world’s heart health.” (www.heartworksinc.org)

Superior Fresh, LLC. Superior Fresh, the world’s largest USDA certified organic aquaponic farm, produces land-raised Atlantic salmon in harmony with many varieties of organic leafy greens. Superior Fresh grows safe, nutritious food for the future of a healthier global community while also regenerating nearly 800 acres of land to its native state. We do this as our commitment to the planet and future generations. Our ecosystem provides year-round availability while our team delivers unmatched commitment to customer service. Superior Fresh ensures fresh organic food is always available to local communities. Visit Superior Fresh online to shop and learn more at www.superiorfresh.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.