Safe Catch, #1 in Purity, Partners with the Marine Stewardship Council for World Class Sustainability

SAN FRANCISCO- Safe Catch, the only company in the world testing each tuna and salmon to a mercury limit is now raising the bar in seafood sustainability. Safe Catch now sources Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified tuna and salmon.

“Safe Catch is a mission driven company advocating for ocean purity, sustainable fishing and consumer health,” said Co-Founder Sean Wittenberg. “We joined MSC to help advance the global push for seafood sustainability. MSC’s sustainability standards align with our values.”

MSC is a global nonprofit organization that works to end overfishing, maintain ocean health, and protect the last major food resource that is truly wild: seafood. Safe Catch is proud to announce that the MSC blue fish label will appear on Safe Catch tuna and salmon products later this year. MSC certification verifies that Safe Catch uses only tuna and salmon from fisheries that adhere to MSC’s strict standards for sustainable fishing. In addition, Safe Catch is committing to sourcing sardines and mackerel exclusively through fisheries participating in comprehensive Fishery Improvement Projects.

“Safe Catch’s commitment to offering certified sustainable seafood helps ensure we have access to this wild resource for generations to come and reflects American seafood consumers’ desires for seafood that’s good for them and good for the ocean,” said Erika Feller, Americas Regional Director at the MSC. “Congratulations to Safe Catch on their demonstrated sustainability leadership!”

A 2020 MSC study conducted by GlobeScan found that Seafood consumers ranked pollution, overfishing, and depletion of fish populations as the top threats to ocean health. 61% of American seafood consumers want to know that the fish they buy can be traced to a known and trusted source.

“As the only brand addressing mercury pollution in seafood by testing every individual tuna and salmon, Safe Catch is proud to partner with MSC to protect our oceans and wild tuna and salmon populations,” said Co-Founder Bryan Boches.

ABOUT SAFE CATCH

Safe Catch invented a proprietary technology to be able to test every individual tuna for mercury and is the only brand to do this. Safe Catch has tested over 6 million fish for mercury and tests more fish in a day than the FDA has tested in its history. Safe Catch Elite wild tuna and Ahi wild tuna are the lowest mercury tuna of any brand and the only tuna to meet Consumer Reports’ Low Mercury Criteria for sensitive populations, like expectant mothers and developing children. That is why Safe Catch Elite and Ahi are the Official Tuna of the American Pregnancy Association. Safe Catch tuna and salmon are Paleo certified, Whole30 Approved and Non-GMO project certified, certified plastic neutral and BPA NI. Find Safe Catch products in 12,000 stores nationwide and at safecatch.com.

ABOUT THE MARINE STEWARDSHIP COUNCIL

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organization which sets globally recognized standards for sustainable fishing and the seafood supply chain. The MSC ecolabel and certification program recognizes and rewards sustainable fishing practices and is helping create a more sustainable seafood market. The MSC ecolabel on a seafood product means it comes from a wild-catch fishery which has been independently certified to the MSC’s science-based standard for sustainable fishing. Fisheries representing more than 19% of the world’s wild marine catch are engaged in its certification program, and more than 20,000 different MSC labeled products are available on shelves across the globe (figures correct as of 31 March 2021). For more information, visit msc.org or follow @MSCBlueFish on social media.