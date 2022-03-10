Natalie’s Juice Company Unveils Two Next-Generation Lemonade Varieties at Natural Products Expo West

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company will showcase two new additions to its unrivaled, clean-label, lemonade line at the Natural Products Expo West being held at the Anaheim Convention Center, March 8 – 12, 2022. The two new lemonades – Mango Lemonade and Guava Lemonade – feature minimal ingredients that are handcrafted in small batches to retain award-winning quality and nutrition.

Each of these summer lemonades are made from wholesome ingredients that provide an unparalleled tasting experience for the beverage connoisseur. They join the company’s family of refreshing lemonades, including Natural Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade.

“Providing a unique, quality driven experience when consuming our juices is a priority at Natalie’s. Each product we produce is meticulously crafted to guarantee authentic freshness is never compromised.” said Natalie Sexton, Vice President of Marketing of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “Our new guava and mango lemonades offer unique alternatives to a classic summertime favorite, giving customers the nostalgic feeling of a traditional roadside lemonade stand, infused with something a little out of the ordinary – and absolutely delicious.”

These new lemonades will be hitting the shelves at select grocers beginning on March 17th and are also now available for direct-to-customer home delivery through Natalie’s ecommerce site.

Expo West attendees can visit Natalie’s Booth #N1719 on the exhibition floor to sample the two freshly handcrafted lemonades flavors:

Mango Lemonade – made from water, lemon juice, Florida pure cane sugar and mango puree. Mangoes are rich in fiber and protective antioxidants to help fight chronic and inflammatory diseases while supporting eye and skin health.

Guava Lemonade – Contains nearly 70mg of Vitamin C, 131mg of Potassium and made from only water, lemon juice, Florida pure cane sugar and guava puree. A powerhouse of nutrients, Guavas are packed with Vitamin C to help maintain immunity and boost heart health.

Available in 16 oz and 64 oz sizes, Natalie’s lemonade line is handcrafted from the highest quality ingredients available. As with all of Natalie’s juices, the focus continues to be on using the fewest and freshest, plant-based ingredients and minimal processing so that customers are assured of enjoying a clean and nutritious juice.

Natural Products Expo West is the world’s largest natural and organic products trade show. Each year, on the East Coast and West Coast, the Natural Foods Expo showcases what’s new in the natural food and beverage industry. This year, the 2022 Natural Food Expo West is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 8-12, 2022.

Natalie’s juices will be featured at Booth #N1719

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s award-winning juices, visit www.OIJC.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide. Natalie’s has appeared on Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies, has been named best tasting orange juice by Good Housekeeping and Woman’s Day, and awarded best vegetable juice by Clean Eating magazine among other major awards.

Be sure to follow Natalie’s Juice Company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn about new juice launches, special promotions, and exciting ways our juices enhance active lifestyles.